(Corrects market share figure)

June 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Transport Ministry says:

* ITALY NEW CAR SALES DOWN 1.19% IN MAY TO 197,307 UNITS

* FIAT CHRYSLER’S ITALIAN MARKET SHARE 26.35% IN MAY VS 25.4% IN APRIL -REUTERS CALCULATION ON TRANSPORT MINISTRY DATA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)