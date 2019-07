(Corrects spelling of pipeline to Druzhba)

July 5 (Reuters) - German business daily Handelsblatt:

* EAST GERMAN PCK REFINERY HAS STOPPED IMPORTING RUSSIAN OIL VIA DRUZHBA PIPELINE

* REFINERY SPOKESMAN TELLS PAPER OIL IMPORT STOP DUE TO SLIGHTLY RAISED ORGANIC CHLORIDE CONCENTRATION

* REFINERY SPOKESMAN TELLS PAPER PRODUCTION AT REFINERY HAS BEEN ADJUSTED (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk; editing by David Evans)