Oct 7 (Reuters) - Daimler AG:

* SAYS MERCEDES-BENZ BRAND SALES RISE 10.4% Y/Y IN SEPTEMBER TO 223,838 VEHICLES

* SAYS MERCEDES-BENZ BRAND SEPTEMBER SALES UP 24.7% IN GERMANY, UP 8.2% IN EUROPE, UP 12.9% IN CHINA, UP 4.8% IN U.S.

* SAYS MERCEDES-BENZ BRAND HAD BEST THIRD QUARTER EVER

