BRIEF-Damartex ​9-Month Revenue Drops To 548.1 Million Euros, Company Sees Heavy Losses Over FY

* ​9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 548.1 MLN VS EUR 565.1 MLN YR AGO

* ‍​DAMARTEX ACTIVITY SLOWED CONSIDERABLY IN Q3 AS A RESULT OF THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 AND GOVERNMENT MEASURES DEPLOYED IN EUROPE

* IMPLEMENTATION OF STRICT COST CONTROL AND DEFERRAL OF NON-ESSENTIAL INVESTMENTS TO SECURE CASH FLOW AND FACE THE CRISIS

* ANTICIPATES HEAVY LOSSES OVER THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* AT THE END OF MARCH, NET FINANCIAL DEBT DETERIORATED TO EUR -81.4 MLN

* IMPLEMENTATION OF PARTIAL ACTIVITY FOR AROUND 40% OF THE STAFF

