REFILE-BRIEF-Peugeot Q1 Revenue Down 15.6% Y/Y

April 21 (Reuters) - Peugeot:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 15.18 BILLION, DOWN BY 15.6%

* Q1 AUTOMOTIVE DIVISION REVENUE DOWN BY 15.7% AT EUR 11.93 BILLION DRIVEN BY SHARP VOLUME DROP PARTIALLY OFFSET BY STRONG PRODUCT MIX

* WITH TOTAL OF 627,000 CARS SOLD, Q1 2020 CONSOLIDATED WORLDWIDE SALES WERE DOWN 29%, IMPACTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS

* IN 2020, CO NOW ANTICIPATES DECREASE OF AUTOMOTIVE MARKET BY 25% IN EUROPE, 10% IN CHINA, 25% IN LATIN AMERICA AND 20% IN RUSSIA

* HAVING SECURED ITS LIQUIDITY AND DRASTICALLY CUT ITS COSTS, THE GROUP NOW FULLY FOCUSES ON PREPARING THE REBOUND IN A CHAOTIC ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT - CFO

* OUTLOOK IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO ASSESS AND WILL DEPEND ON SCALE, DURATION AND GEOGRAPHIC EXTENT OF COVID-19 CRISIS, AS WELL AS MEASURES TAKEN BY COUNTRIES CONCERNED

* HAS SET TARGET TO DELIVER OVER 4.5% AUTOMOTIVE ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN ON AVERAGE FOR 2019-2021