CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fnac Darty FY Revenue Down At EUR 7.35 Bln

* FY REVENUE EUR 7.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 7.48 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​293 MILLION VERSUS EUR 296 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​105 MILLION VERSUS EUR 150 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-FY FREE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS EUR ‍​173 MILLION VERSUS EUR 153 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS MID-TERM OBJECTIVES

* WILL LAUNCH SHAREHOLDER RETURN POLICY THIS YEAR, WITH TARGET PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 30% AND 40%

* GROUP TARGETS SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND CURRENT OPERATING INCOME IN 2020

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF €1.50 PER SHARE FOR 2019