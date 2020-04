April 16 (Reuters) - LVMH:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 10.60 BLN, DOWN BY 15% IN REPORTED FIGURES

* Q1 FASHION AND LEATHER GOODS REVENUE EUR 4.64 BLN, DOWN 10% ORGANICALLY

* CHAIRMAN BERNARD ARNAULT AND EXECUTIVE MANAGERS AT LVMH TO FOREGO ALL REMUNERATION IN APRIL AND MAY, AND WILL NOT TAKE VARIABLE PAY FOR WHOLE OF 2020

