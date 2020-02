BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group Sees 2020 Total Restaurant Sales Of $1.64 Bln-$1.69 Bln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group

* EXPECTS TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES OF $1.64 BILLION TO $1.69 BILLION IN 2020

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE $100 MILLION TO $110 MILLION IN 2020

* COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH FOR BURGER KING RESTAURANTS OWNED FOR MORE THAN 12 MONTHS AS OF DEC 29, 2019 IS EXPECTED TO BE 2% TO 3% IN 2020

* GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $70 MILLION TO $75 MILLION IN 2020

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE UP TO $25 MILLION IN FREE CASH FLOW THIS YEAR ASSUMING NEUTRAL WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES

