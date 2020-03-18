Northern Ireland schools to close in coronavirus fight

DUBLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland will close its schools to pupils from Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, First Minister Arlene Foster said on Wednesday.

“I have never before witnessed such anxiety across all sectors. We are all worried,” said Foster.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland is 68. There are 292 confirmed cases in neighbouring Ireland, but Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said that could to rise to at least 15,000 by the end of the month. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)