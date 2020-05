May 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* VW SAYS APRIL GROUP DELIVERIES DOWN 45.4% AT 473,500 VEHICLES

* VW SAYS APRIL GROUP DELIVERIES DOWN 76.7% IN WESTERN EUROPE, DOWN 61.5% IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE, DOWN 52.8% IN NORTH AMERICA, UP 1.0% IN CHINA

* VW SAYS JAN-APRIL GROUP DELIVERIES DOWN 28.6% AT 2,479,500 VEHICLES

