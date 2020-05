BRIEF-Tulikivi Q1 Oper Loss Narrows To EUR 0.5 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Tulikivi Corporation:

* FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES WERE EUR 5.7 MILLION (EUR 5.8 MILLION, 1–3/2019).

* FUTURE OUTLOOK: NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 27–29 MILLION IN 2020, AND THE COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE.

* FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR -0.5 (-0.7) MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WILL DECREASE Q2 SALES PARTICULARLY IN FRANCE, BELGIUM, ITALY AND GERMANY, WHERE CURFEWS HAVE PREVENTED DEALERS FROM CONDUCTING SALES FOR THE PAST SEVERAL WEEK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)