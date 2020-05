(Corrects percentage drop to 27.7% from 22.7% in headline)

May 5 (Reuters) - Repsol SA:

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT 447 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 618 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT 4.48 BILLION EUROS AT END-Q1 VERSUS 4.22 BILLION EUROS AT END-Q4

* Q1 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 596 MILLION EUROS, VERSUS 1.16 BILLION EUROS IN Q1 2019

* Q1 EBITDA CCS 1.46 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.80 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO