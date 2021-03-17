Germany extends border control with Czech Republic, Tyrol

March 17 (Reuters) - Germany has extended border control with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol region, Interior Minster Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday, citing the current number of new coronavirus infections and more virus variant cases.

“We decided today to extend border controls in mutation areas in the Czech Republic and Austria,” Seehofer said.

The control was reinstated on Feb. 14, following the introduction of a stricter lockdown in the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Alexander Ratz Writing by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Riham Alkousaa)