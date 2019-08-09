CORRECTED-Canada loses 24,200 jobs in July, jobless rate rises to 5.7%

(Corrects month to July from June in first paragraph) Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's economy lost a net 24,200 jobs in July, both in full-time and part-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate edged up to 5.7%. Employment in the goods producing sector rose by a net 2,100 jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector lost a net 26,300 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as transportation and warehousing. Jul 2019 Jun 2019 Jobs gain/loss -24,200 -2,200 full-time -11,600 +24,100 part-time -12,600 -26,200 Unemployment rate 5.7% 5.5% Participation 65.6% 65.7% Labor force 20.180 mln 20.169 mln Jul 2019 Jul 2018 % change Avg hourly wage C$28.99 C$27.73 +4.5 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 12,500 jobs in July and for the unemployment rate to remain at 5.5%, as well as the participation rate to remain at 65.7%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)