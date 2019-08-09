Market News
August 9, 2019 / 12:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Canada loses 24,200 jobs in July, jobless rate rises to 5.7%

2 Min Read

 (Corrects month to July from June in first paragraph)
    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's economy lost a net 24,200 jobs in
July, both in full-time and part-time work, Statistics Canada
said on Friday. The jobless rate edged up to 5.7%.
    Employment in the goods producing sector rose by a net 2,100
jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector lost a net
26,300 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well
as transportation and warehousing.
    
                        Jul 2019        Jun 2019
    Jobs gain/loss       -24,200          -2,200          
        full-time        -11,600         +24,100
        part-time        -12,600         -26,200       
    Unemployment rate       5.7%            5.5%         
    Participation          65.6%           65.7% 
    Labor force       20.180 mln      20.169 mln      
                      Jul 2019       Jul 2018     % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$28.99        C$27.73       +4.5
    
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy
to add 12,500 jobs in July and for the unemployment rate to
remain at 5.5%, as well as the participation rate to remain at
65.7%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly
wage figures are for permanent employees.    

 (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below