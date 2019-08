CORRECTED-BRIEF-Honda EVP: Forecast Slight Decline In Japan Sales On Sales Tax Increase

(Corrects speaker’s title in 11th bullet)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd:

* HONDA EVP: FORECAST SLIGHT DECLINE IN JAPAN SALES ON SALES TAX INCREASE

* HONDA EVP: SEDAN SALES FELL IN U.S.

* HONDA EVP: IMPACT FROM US-CHINA TRADE FRICTION EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN LAST YEAR

* HONDA EVP: HOPE TO STILL INCREASE U.S. VEHICLE SALES FOR FY THROUGH SUV SALES

* HONDA EVP: U.S. ECONOMY ITSELF IS GOOD

* HONDA EVP: LIGHT TRUCKS WILL BE THE CORE FOR U.S. SALES STRATEGY

* HONDA EVP: NEED TO KEEP EYE ON U.S.-CHINA DEVELOPMENTS IN FORMING BUSINESS STRATEGY

* HONDA EVP: REDUCING SEDAN PRODUCTION IN U.S. TO CONTROL BUILD UP IN INVENTORIES

* HONDA EVP: MODEL MIX IN CHINA SQUEEZING PROFITABILITY THERE

* HONDA EVP: WANT TO REDUCE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE

* HONDA EVP: NOT AFFECTED BY FRICTION BETWEEN JAPAN-S.KOREA NOW, BUT WATCHING NEXT STEPS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)