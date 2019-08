REFILE-BRIEF-Voestalpine says seeking cost savings of 100 mln euros a year

(Fixes typo in headline)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Voestalpine AG:

* VOESTALPINE CEO EIBENSTEINER SAYS COST- AND EFFICIENCY-IMPROVING MEASURES DO NOT INCLUDE ADDITIONAL LAYOFFS IN AUSTRIA

* VOESTALPINE CEO EIBENSTEINER SAYS SEEKING TO SAVE 100 MILLION EUR A YEAR, HALF OF WHICH WILL BE ACHIEVED THIS YEAR

* VOESTALPINE CEO EIBENSTEINER SAYS CO2 EMISSIONS PERMITS WILL COST ROUGHLY 100 MILLION EUR THIS BUSINESS YEAR, VERSUS 69 MILLION EUR LAST YEAR

* VOESTALPINE CEO EIBENSTEINER SAYS CARTERSVILLE U.S. PLANT TO TURN A PROFIT FROM EARLY NEXT BUSINESS YEAR AT THE LATEST