REFILE-TABLE-U.S. CBO budget forecasts

    WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office on Monday
released updated budget forecasts.
Following are the details: 
     Budget projections: 
                                                                     Total      
                      
                             (In billions of dollars)                 2020-
              2018    2019    2020    2021    2022    2023    2024    2029
Revenues     3,329   3,515   3,686   3,841   4,012   4,208   4,448   46,170 
Outlays      4,108   4,412   4,589   4,814   5,140   5,347   5,539   57,818 
             -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   ------
Deficit        779     897     903     974   1,128   1,139   1,091   11,648
                                                                     Total
                         (As a percentage of GDP)                     2020-
              2018    2019    2020    2021    2022    2023    2024    2029
Deficit        3.8     4.2     4.1     4.2     4.7     4.6     4.3     4.4
  Note: Figures for 2018 are actual; all other years are forecasts.
