REFILE-TABLE-U.S. CBO budget forecasts

(Corrects date in dateline) WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office on Monday released updated budget forecasts. Following are the details: Budget projections: Total (In billions of dollars) 2020- 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2029 Revenues 3,329 3,515 3,686 3,841 4,012 4,208 4,448 46,170 Outlays 4,108 4,412 4,589 4,814 5,140 5,347 5,539 57,818 ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ------ Deficit 779 897 903 974 1,128 1,139 1,091 11,648 Total (As a percentage of GDP) 2020- 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2029 Deficit 3.8 4.2 4.1 4.2 4.7 4.6 4.3 4.4 Note: Figures for 2018 are actual; all other years are forecasts.