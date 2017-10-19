FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Total money market mutual funds rise by $2.89 billion in latest week-ICI
#Funds News
October 19, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Total money market mutual funds rise by $2.89 billion in latest week-ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (refiled to correct date in lede)
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets
report:
    "Total money market fund assets increased by $2.89 billion
to $2.74 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, October 18, the
Investment Company Institute reported today. Among taxable money
market funds, government funds  increased by $1.95 billion and
prime funds increased by $1.11 billion. Tax-exempt money market
funds decreased by $167 million.
    Retail3: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by
$865 million to $983.68 billion. Among retail funds, government
money market fund assets decreased by $1.45 billion to $599.18
billion, prime money market fund assets increased by $571
million to $262.17 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased
by $17 million to $122.33 billion.
    Institutional3: Assets of institutional money market funds
increased by $3.76 billion to $1.76 trillion. Among
institutional funds, government money market fund assets
increased by $3.40 billion to $1.57 trillion, prime money market
fund assets increased by $539 million to $184.59 billion, and
tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $184 million to $5.81
billion.
    Notes:
    ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve
each week. Data for previous weeks reflect revisions due to data
adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of
funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20
weeks are available on the ICI website (www.ici.org).
 ENDNOTES: 
 1 Data for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and funds that invest
primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series.
 2 Government money market funds, formerly referred to as
'Treasury (including agency and repo),' are money market funds
that invest in cash, securities issued by the U.S. Treasury
(including repurchase agreements collateralized fully by U.S.
Treasury securities), and securities issued or guaranteed by the
U.S. government or its agencies, and repurchase agreements for
those securities.
 3 ICI classifies funds and share classes as institutional or
retail based on language in the fund prospectus. Retail funds
are sold primarily to the general public and include funds sold
predominantly to employer-sponsored retirement plans and
variable annuities. Institutional funds are sold primarily to
institutional investors or institutional accounts purchased by
or through an institution such as an employer, trustee, or
fiduciary on behalf of its clients, employees, or owners. For a
detailed description of ICI classifications, please see ICI
Open-End Investment Objective Definitions (here).
"
     

 (Reporting By Melissa Bland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
