White House restores Jim Acosta's press pass, ending court fight

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it had made a final decision to restore press credentials for CNN reporter Jim Acosta, ending a court fight, the network said.

The decision came three days after a judge in Washington ordered the Trump administration to temporarily restore the journalist’s press pass, which was revoked after a contentious news conference with the president.

The decision reverses a Friday letter by the White House that said Acosta’s press pass could be revoked again right after the judge’s temporary order expired. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Jonathan Oatis)