CORRECTED-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

(Corrects headline to fall instead of rise)

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/11/20 5,245,000 5,508,500 N/A N/A

04/04/20 6,615,000-R 4,267,750-R 11,976,000 8.2

03/28/20 6,867,000 2,666,750 7,446,000-R 5.1

03/21/20 3,307,000 1,004,250 3,059,000 2.1

REVISIONS:

Initial claims: April 4 from 6,606,000

Four-week average: April 4 from 4,265,500

Continued claims: March 28 from 7,455,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Claims: 5,105,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 13.500 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 4,971,823 APRIL 11 WEEK FROM 6,211,399 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 12,526,711 APRIL 4 WEEK FROM 8,168,271 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available