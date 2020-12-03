Biden picks former two Obama administration officials to help lead COVID-19 response: Politico

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has selected former Obama administration official Jeff Zients to be his White House coronavirus coordinator and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to return in that role, Politico reported.

Politico, citing two people familiar with the decision, also said Marcella Nunez-Smith, a co-chair of Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board, will play a key role in the incoming administration’s response, focusing on healthcare disparities.