CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rexel sees FY EBITA at low end of guidance; Q3 revenue up 5.2 pct

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​3.24 BILLION, UP 5.2 PERCENT ON CONSTANT AND SAME-DAY BASIS

* Q3 RECURRING NET PROFIT EUR 68.8‍​ MILLION, UP 28.8 PERCENT

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITA EUR ‍​135.8 MILLION, UP 8.5 PERCENT

* ALL 3 FY FINANCIAL TARGETS CONFIRMED, WITH ADJUSTED EBITA INCREASE AT LOW END OF FEB. GUIDANCE

* SAYS Q3 UK SALES DROPPED BY 2.4% IN CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT RELATED TO UNCERTAINTY AROUND BREXIT

* SAYS Q3 UK SALES DROPPED BY 2.4% IN CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT RELATED TO UNCERTAINTY AROUND BREXIT

* SAYS Q3 US SALES WERE UP 4.3% ON SAME-DAY BASIS, DESPITE NEGATIVE 1.2% EFFECT FROM HURRICANES IRMA AND HARVEY