Feb 12 (Reuters) - UBISOFT:

* Q3 SALES EUR 725.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 529.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETS FOR FY 2017-18 AND 2018-19 CONFIRMED

* 9M PERIOD BACK-CATALOGUE SALES UP 31.5% TO €608.8 MILLION

* 9M SALES TOTALED €1,191.2 MILLION, UP 46.8% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS Q4 SALES TO COME IN AT APPROXIMATELY €449.0 MILLION