Ad Ops TEST - Sponsored Article

Authoring Tool Sponsored Article PRODUCTION TEST

A CONSUMER-CENTRIC RETAIL REVOLUTION IS TAKING OVER. CAN YOU KEEP UP?

The era of choice is upon us and is gathering pace every day. A seismic digital shift in the buying behaviour of customers means they’re more demanding than ever before. And it’s hard for retailers to keep up with this breakneck speed of change.

Consumer-centricity is the current industry buzz word. Consumers have never been more empowered. We can buy anything we want, anywhere, at anytime; we can use our mobile phones or tablets 24/7, or walk into a physical store to shop. If retailers don’t have an omni-channel edge, they’ll soon become obsolete. Put simply, the IT solutions they choose are pivotal to digital – and therefore business – success.

Online and offline worlds need to be brought together seamlessly. Traditional commerce and e-commerce are merging. It’s no longer about ordering just from a phone, a laptop or a store - it’s all of these as one holistic approach. A bricks and mortar retail experience has to be bespoke, streamlined, easy-to-use, and as fast as customers have come to expect from online shopping.

What’s more, stores are transforming into centres of events. ‘Retailtainment’ is not only becoming popular across the world, it’s also becoming the norm: from American Girl Place, where girls can take dolls to the hair dresser, to malls in China where shopping meets arts and education, as well as food and drink. Customers are greedy for the very best retail experience out there. Simply shopping is no longer enough. They want engagement and entertainment. And they want it now.And there’s a huge quid pro quo for retailers. In return for having to up their game to woo customers, they now have unprecedented access to information about consumers. For example, face recognition uses sophisticated analytics to capture things like ‘dwell times’ and responses to products. These in-store metrics help retailers be on a more level playing field with online sellers, who’ve been tracking and profiling their customers through cookies for years. Customer profiling boosts sales by allowing engagement with shoppers in a highly personal, relevant way.

The ‘my store’ concept – or the personalisation of stores – has to be at the forefront of retailers’ minds if they’re going to be competitive. With the very latest mobile solutions, this engagement happens right on the shop floor. Store assistants can access real-time personal data to offer customers a bespoke service and take orders then and there. It’s about being intimate and immediate; increased face-time and reduced wait-times are simultaneously expected. All this is impossible for retailers without cutting edge integrated IT and ICT solutions. Data means knowledge and knowledge is power. Data-driven insights are proven to push up margins – and fast. It’s how you collect this data and what you do with it that’s crucial.

Digital is no longer an ‘add-on;’ it has to be intrinsic to the business. It can unlock huge potential: trend detection, optimised merchandising, end-to-end supply chain management and so much more. Consumer-Centricity, however, has to be at the core. If the customer is not put first, retailers will not survive and thrive in this rapidly evolving industry.

NEC is an Information and Communications Technology leader with more than 115 years of expertise. NEC’s smart retail solutions build a better understanding of customers and therefore provide better business results.





The era of choice is upon us and is gathering pace every day. A seismic digital shift in the buying behaviour of customers means they’re more demanding than ever before. And it’s hard for retailers to keep up with this breakneck speed of change.

Consumer-centricity is the current industry buzz word. Consumers have never been more empowered. We can buy anything we want, anywhere, at anytime; we can use our mobile phones or tablets 24/7, or walk into a physical store to shop. If retailers don’t have an omni-channel edge, they’ll soon become obsolete. Put simply, the IT solutions they choose are pivotal to digital – and therefore business – success.

Online and offline worlds need to be brought together seamlessly. Traditional commerce and e-commerce are merging. It’s no longer about ordering just from a phone, a laptop or a store - it’s all of these as one holistic approach. A bricks and mortar retail experience has to be bespoke, streamlined, easy-to-use, and as fast as customers have come to expect from online shopping.

What’s more, stores are transforming into centres of events. ‘Retailtainment’ is not only becoming popular across the world, it’s also becoming the norm: from American Girl Place, where girls can take dolls to the hair dresser, to malls in China where shopping meets arts and education, as well as food and drink. Customers are greedy for the very best retail experience out there. Simply shopping is no longer enough. They want engagement and entertainment. And they want it now.And there’s a huge quid pro quo for retailers. In return for having to up their game to woo customers, they now have unprecedented access to information about consumers. For example, face recognition uses sophisticated analytics to capture things like ‘dwell times’ and responses to products. These in-store metrics help retailers be on a more level playing field with online sellers, who’ve been tracking and profiling their customers through cookies for years. Customer profiling boosts sales by allowing engagement with shoppers in a highly personal, relevant way.

The ‘my store’ concept – or the personalisation of stores – has to be at the forefront of retailers’ minds if they’re going to be competitive. With the very latest mobile solutions, this engagement happens right on the shop floor. Store assistants can access real-time personal data to offer customers a bespoke service and take orders then and there. It’s about being intimate and immediate; increased face-time and reduced wait-times are simultaneously expected. All this is impossible for retailers without cutting edge integrated IT and ICT solutions. Data means knowledge and knowledge is power. Data-driven insights are proven to push up margins – and fast. It’s how you collect this data and what you do with it that’s crucial.

Digital is no longer an ‘add-on;’ it has to be intrinsic to the business. It can unlock huge potential: trend detection, optimised merchandising, end-to-end supply chain management and so much more. Consumer-Centricity, however, has to be at the core. If the customer is not put first, retailers will not survive and thrive in this rapidly evolving industry.

NEC is an Information and Communications Technology leader with more than 115 years of expertise. NEC’s smart retail solutions build a better understanding of customers and therefore provide better business results.