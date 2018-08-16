Making Every Minute Count

Being sidelined isn’t an option for Valarie Gurule. She’s a working mother of three. A team leader. A board member for a nonprofit. And for the last 15 years, a migraine sufferer. While the pain can slow her down, she’s learned to manage it so it doesn’t take her out of the game.

“I know it’s coming when my vision blurs. Sometimes it’s so bad I struggle to see. Then comes the nausea. My migraines have the power to take the life out of me.”

- Valarie

“Valarie is such a strong leader. She inspires her team and pushes them in the right direction. When a migraine hits, I’m always happy to step in, but I know that no one can take her place.”

- Tammy, team member

“The one thing you can always count on finding in my purse is Excedrin. It puts me back in the game.”

- Valarie

“I know that stress can be a trigger, so I do what I can around the house to try and keep things running smoothly. With three young kids, our lives can be pretty hectic.”

- Andrew

“They’re growing so fast, I can barely keep up. Skipping out on even the smallest thing—like breakfast—it’s just not an option.”

- Valarie

“The kids at the non-profit where I volunteer have so much courage. A migraine seems insignificant in comparison to what they have been through.”

- Valarie

“I’ve learned in life not to let any one thing define me. As a minority and a working mom, I know how to rise to the occasion and push hard. A migraine is an obstacle, but it won’t get me down. I have too many other things I want to accomplish.”

- Valarie

“I know my migraines have the power to take the life out of me. But I’ve also got a lot of strength on my side.”

- Valarie