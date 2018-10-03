Poland: The Can-Do Nation

From Developing to Developed. Perspective for Polish business on a crucial turning point of its history.

One hundred years ago, Poland regained its independence thanks to the determination of people willing to make the effort to reach a goal, which some saw only as a dream. This year, on the 100th anniversary of those events, we will be asking about the perspectives standing before the country, specifically before Polish business, in the next century. What are the key factors of Polish success? What role can Poland play on the global markets in the years to come?

The special event devoted to the outlook for Polish business is organized by PZU in cooperation with Boston Consulting Group and moderated by Reuters at the Harvard Club New York, with the opening speech of The Honorable Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland. The event is attended by over 50 CEOs of the biggest Polish companies.

» Live event

12:30 - Opening Speech, Prime Minister of Poland

12.40 - Special Announcement

12:45 - SEDA Report on Poland, Enrique Rueda Sabater, BCG

13:00 - From Developing to Developed – Macroeconomic Perspective

Moderated by: Jade Barker, Reuters

Paweł Borys, President of the Management Board of The Polish Development Fund

Michał Sołowow, Owner (Barlinek, Synthos, Cersanit, Homla)

Michał Krupiński, CEO, Pekao

Zbigniew Jagiełło, CEO, PKO BP

Jarosław Królewski, CEO, Synerise