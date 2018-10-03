Poland: The Can-Do Nation

Follow #PolandCanDoNation to join the conversation.
One hundred years ago, Poland regained its independence thanks to the determination of people willing to make the effort to reach a goal, which some saw only as a dream. This year, on the 100th anniversary of those events, we will be asking about the perspectives standing before the country, specifically before Polish business, in the next century. What are the key factors of Polish success? What role can Poland play on the global markets in the years to come?
The special event devoted to the outlook for Polish business is organized by PZU in cooperation with Boston Consulting Group and moderated by Reuters at the Harvard Club New York, with the opening speech of The Honorable Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland. The event is attended by over 50 CEOs of the biggest Polish companies.
» Live event
12:30 - Opening Speech, Prime Minister of Poland
12.40 - Special Announcement
12:45 - SEDA Report on Poland, Enrique Rueda Sabater, BCG
13:00 - From Developing to Developed – Macroeconomic Perspective
Moderated by: Jade Barker, Reuters
Paweł Borys, President of the Management Board of The Polish Development Fund
Michał Sołowow, Owner (Barlinek, Synthos, Cersanit, Homla)
Michał Krupiński, CEO, Pekao
Zbigniew Jagiełło, CEO, PKO BP
Jarosław Królewski, CEO, Synerise
The Reuters editorial and news staff had no role in the production of this content. It was created by Reuters Plus, part of the commercial advertising group. To work with Reuters Plus, contact us here.