Talent and workforce effects in the age of AI

Over the past few years, AI has matured into a collection of powerful technologies that are delivering competitive advantage to businesses across industries. Global AI adoption and investment are soaring. Analysts forecast global AI spending will more than double over the next three years, topping US $79 billion by 2022.

The effect AI will ultimately have on jobs is uncertain, but early indicators support the optimistic view: AI adopters emphatically believe that human workers and AI will augment each other, changing the nature of work for the better.

In order to meet their AI aspirations, companies will likely need the right mix of talent to translate business needs into solution requirements, build and deploy AI systems, integrate AI into processes, and interpret results. However, most early adopters face an AI skills gap and are looking for expertise to boost their capabilities.

What do leaders regard as the “most needed” roles to fill their company’s AI skills gap? The top four most-needed roles are all “AI builders,” who are instrumental in creating AI solutions: researchers to invent new kinds of AI algorithms and systems, software developers to architect and code AI systems, data scientists to analyze and extract meaningful insights from data, and project managers to ensure that AI projects are executed according to plan. Beyond these AI builders, adopters are seeking “AI translators” who bridge the divide between the business and technical staff—both at the front and back end of building AI solutions.

Companies in the AI game are feeling a sense of urgency as their businesses and industries undergo AI-fueled transformation. At a time when competition for AI skills is fierce, maintaining a competitive advantage may depend upon having a strategy for dealing with AI talent shortages and the changing nature of work.

Early adopters should consider strengthening their AI foothold by:



Deciding what skills are needed. From the start, AI adopters should take a close look at how specialized their AI needs are. Then they can consider whether they really need AI research superstars to break new AI ground, or whether they can achieve their goals with a skilled engineering team that can be trained to use available AI tools.

Adopters should also consider involving business leaders early and throughout the life cycle of AI initiatives. These leaders can connect the company’s business models and strategy to the requirements for AI systems, as well as establish metrics for project success. Given the challenge of integrating AI into a company’s roles and functions, AI adopters should also consider how change management experts might be utilized. These professionals, who work to ensure that organizations actually use new systems or processes after developing them, maybe one key to overcoming AI integration hurdles.

Finding the right balance between hiring and reskilling. In addition to hiring, leaders should consider identifying and reskilling current developers, IT staff, and other employees to help build up the company’s AI expertise. Consider establishing programs to train developers to create AI solutions and IT staff to deploy those solutions.

Given the difficulties of integrating AI technologies into a company’s operations, leaders should also consider structured programs to train employees on how to use AI systems in the course of their jobs, and also develop structured ways to integrate AI into roles and functions. For their own part, employees should aim to embrace an attitude of lifelong learning and consider how AI assistance may supercharge their work in the future.

Redesigning work for the age of AI. Automation has a role far broader than reducing headcount or optimizing processes. Organizations can use automation to free workers from repetitive or error-prone tasks, allowing them to bring their human skills of judgment, interpretation, and empathy to bear on more complex decisions. Leaders should create a vision now for what their “augmented workforce” looks like—and evolve it as their AI capabilities advance. They should consider creating a strategy for “redefining work” focused on how workers with freed-up capacity can create new sources of business value.

