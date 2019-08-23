A great step for career building in Japan

Thanks to its excellent reputation for diversity and world-class education, many international students find Waseda Business School the best place to enhance their career prospects in Japan.

In recent years, Japan has become a popular destination amongst young people looking for attractive job opportunities. Facing the shortage of young workers due to the country’s falling birthrate, the Japanese government is strengthening its efforts to foster programmes that will attract competitive young students from abroad, with the aim of raising the employment rate in Japan to 50% by 2020, up from 30% in 2013. According to the Japanese Student Services Organisation, the number of international students enrolled at higher education institutions in Japan totaled 208,901 in 2018, up 54% from 2013.

Outstanding business school in Japan

Studying at a business school is perhaps the most powerful means to finding a successful job in Japan, and many international students will look to Waseda Business School (WBS) as their premier foothold. It was ranked the Top Business School in Japan and fifth in East Asia in 2019, according to Eduniversal. WBS is one of the fastest growing business schools in terms of both quality of education and global recognition. It was granted EQUIS, a highly prestigious international accreditation for business schools, in March 2019 by the European Foundation for Management Development.

“Most of our international students come to WBS because they like Japan and want to work in Japan. Here, they can acquire business and management skills and problem-solving capabilities that are essential to becoming a global leader in Japan and other societies,” says Shigeru Asaba, Dean of WBS.

WBS offers many advantages for international students. First, its location in central Tokyo appeals to people familiar with and interested in Japanese pop culture and arts. According to a QS Ranking in 2018, the capital of Japan was rated the second-best student city in terms of the quality of education, student life and job opportunities. In addition, Waseda University is one of the top universities in Japan and has long-established relationships with business and academic leaders in Asia and other regions.

Most of all, Asaba says WBS is chosen for its outstanding educational system and high diversity in culture. WBS welcomes roughly 300 excellent students every year, including approximately 100 international students from 30 countries, making it one of the most international business schools in the country. They offer students flexible curricula from a wide range of courses and have access to a vast global alumni network. Approximately 50 faculty members are renowned for distinguished management and practical experiences in academia, government, businesses, finance and consulting.

Attractive programs, school life

Of WBS’s six programs, three are taught in English—the flagship International MBA, MSc in Finance and Waseda-Nanyang Double MBA, the double degree with Nanyang Business School in Singapore. WBS puts a high value on “actionable management knowledge”, or the capability of translating what is learned into action, as well as forming a dynamic learning community through a “Zemi” system, a unique Japanese-style seminar where a small group of students deepen their knowledge of a specific field through discussions and in-depth research under the supervision of a professor.

There are abundant opportunities to enrich the students’ international experiences such as exchange programs with the world’s major business schools, study tours abroad and visits to innovative companies in Japan.

“Our students have amazingly strong intellectual curiosity. They spontaneously create a highly dynamic international environment that should satisfy people interested in WBS,” says Asaba.

Concerning student life, Waseda’s scale benefits international students. As the university receives the biggest number of international students in Japan, WBS can offer generous support to them, including language training and accommodations. WBS also offers several scholarship programs, enabling nearly 80% of international students to receive financial support. The school also owns an exclusive career management center and provides various services such as internships and counseling. These efforts have led many international graduates to attain job offers in consulting firms, financial institutions, manufacturing, IT and other sectors in Japan.

Pioneering a new trend

As global society is becoming borderless and complex, today’s business leaders are expected to be strong and innovative whilst working towards a sustainable economy. Business schools therefore put greater focus on personal values, shared values and other ethical aspects in their teaching methods. These priorities are in-line with WBS’s mission to promote activities based on ERS (ethics, responsibility and sustainability). The school has recently created two awards to honor students or alumni who have made great impact on papers or actions linked with ERS.

WBS UNLOCKS your potential

“Simply earning an MBA degree might not guarantee a high salary any longer, but the role of business schools is becoming increasingly important to fostering a globally responsible citizen,” Asaba says. “WBS is already at the forefront of such a global trend, and we keep striving to accomplish our mission.”