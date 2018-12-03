2019 Outlook: U.S. Lands Softly, Converges with Rest of World

2019 will be about global economic convergence as the U.S. economy slows to a pace more in line with the rest of the world.

If 2017 was about synchronized global expansion and 2018 was about the divergence of United States growth and policy away from the rest of the world’s, then 2019 will likely be about convergence, as the U.S. slows to a pace more in line with the global expansion. This slowdown in U.S. growth, paradoxically, will be a positive development for equities globally.

The economic environment in 2019 will be characterized by slower U.S. growth but better policy, the exact opposite of 2018. As U.S. growth decelerates to 2%, so too will interest rates fall and inflation moderate, alleviating pressures on the Fed to tighten further. A recession, with that backdrop, is unlikely. If anything, slower growth but better policy will extend the elongated U.S. business and market cycle indefinitely.

Before getting too optimistic, we caution that this “Goldilocks” environment for rates and inflation does not necessarily apply across the globe. Fortunately, there is the strong possibility of growth stabilizing both in the emerging markets and Europe by the second half of the year. However, that scenario will remain dependent on a stronger China.

Investors, until the end of this cycle, are likely to favor quality companies that can demonstrate true earnings growth in a persistently-slow growth environment. The dispersion of returns among those companies, however, will be higher as earnings growth peaks and profit margins narrow. Security selection will become even more critically important. Fixed income investors across most sectors, should expect coupon-level returns, at best. In the end, we think slowing global growth, coupled with lower rates and decelerating inflation, will likely sustain the cycle and improve the equity market environment. Get used to it. This will go on for five more years.

Read the 2019 Outlook for our complete views on the global economy and markets.

Carefully consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Visit oppenheimerfunds.com or call your advisor for a prospectus with this and other fund information. Read it carefully before investing.

