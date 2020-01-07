Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer Patient Ron

When Ron, a husband and father who lives just outside of Richmond, Virginia, was diagnosed with lung cancer at age 56, he was stunned. After all, he was a competitive power lifter, often in the gym at 4 a.m. to get an early morning training session in. He enjoyed leading a men’s group within his local church, and spending time with his adult children and grandchildren.

He had never smoked a day in his life.

“Why me?” thought Ron. “People think that you have lung cancer, you must have smoked but I’m one of those who never smoked. My diagnosis came as a real shock.”

Ron’s cancer journey began with a misdiagnosis of a partially collapsed lung. He was re-tested six months later after contracting pneumonia, and a chest x-ray showed a large mass in his left lower lung. Further testing confirmed a diagnosis of Stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Like many Stage 3 NSCLC patients, Ron was told his tumor was unresectable, meaning it couldn’t be removed with surgery.

There was some good news, however. Ron found out that several factors specific to his diagnosis—such as the fact that his cancer was caught at Stage 3—allowed doctors to take a different approach to treatment. That’s because one key differentiator of Stage 3 is that it can potentially be treated with “curative intent”—meaning there is a chance of reducing the cancer to a point where there is no apparent evidence of disease—unlike Stage 4 lung cancer where treatment focuses on disease management and palliative care.

“When I found out there was a chance to not just slow but reduce the cancer, I had one mindset – go to battle,” said Ron.

Expanding Options for Stage 3 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Ron’s story helps bring attention to the importance of understanding the different types and stages of lung cancer and what this means for treatment options. For patients with Stage 3 NSCLC, this includes advancements that can help patients keep fighting their cancer after initial treatment.

Typically, patients with this type of unresectable Stage 3 NSCLC are treated with concurrent chemoradiation therapy (cCRT), where doctors administer chemotherapy and radiation at the same time While it’s common for patients to be fearful of cCRT due to concerns about potential side effects, it’s important to know that recent medical advances are offering healthcare providers more sophisticated techniques for managing treatment side effects The benefit of getting through cCRT is that it may reduce the chances of the cancer coming back. It can also open the door to additional treatment options, like an immunotherapy called IMFINZI® (durvalumab), which can help patients keep fighting their lung cancer after cCRT.

“In a conversation with my oncologist, we determined that the best route for treating the cancer was a combination of radiation, chemotherapy, and then IMFINZI,” said Ron.

Both chemotherapy and radiation attack cancer cells directly. IMFINZI works differently—it boosts the body’s natural defenses to fight the cancer. It works by augmenting the immune system’s ability to identify and eliminate cancer cells. Immunotherapy can also cause the immune system to attack normal organs and tissues and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become serious or life-threatening and can lead to death. IMFINZI is currently the only Immuno-Oncology (IO) therapy that is approved for patients with Stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have not spread outside the chest, cannot be can be removed with surgery and who respond to initial treatment with concurrent CRT.

IMFINZI may not work for everyone and can cause side effects including but not limited to chest pain, diarrhea, severe stomach pain, nausea, headache, and irregular heartbeat. These side effects can be serious. See full safety information below.

Understanding Stage 3 Lung Cancer

About one-third of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are diagnosed with Stage 3, or “locally advanced,” disease, when the cancer is in the lungs but may also have grown into other organs in the chest. In Stage 4, the cancer US-34839 Last Updated 1/20 has spread away from the lungs to other parts of the body, for example the brain, bones or liver.

About one-third of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are diagnosed with Stage 3, or “locally advanced,” disease, when the cancer is in the lungs but may also have grown into other organs in the chest. In Stage 4, the cancer has spread away from the lungs, or to another parts of the body, such as the brain, bones or liver.

As scientists continue to unlock the mechanisms of lung cancer and as new therapies emerge, accurate staging of lung cancer continues to be important, as it determines treatment options.

“There may be a sense of urgency to get treatment started right after a lung cancer diagnosis, either by the patient, the family, or even the patient’s doctor. But the first priority should be to precisely stage the disease to determine the exact size, location and spread of the tumor in order to set an appropriate treatment path,” said Dr. Victoria M. Villaflor, a medical oncologist from Northwestern University.

Speaking with his physician about what a Stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis meant and what treatment was available put Ron at ease.

“I had no clue the difference between stages. The doctor explained everything to me. He described through charts what stage 1, 2, 3, and 4 are. Armed with that information, I was confident,” said Ron.

More Hope for Extended Survival

IMFINZI is the first and only approved IO therapy to show a survival benefit for patients like Ron with unresectable Stage 3 NSCLC in this setting (after treatment with cCRT). In a clinical trial, 66% of people taking IMFINZI were alive compared with 56% of those taking placebo (no medicine) at 2 years, reducing chances of dying by 32%1. Updated survival data at 3 years were also presented in June at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), one of the world’s leading cancer meetings.

In addition, the same trial previously showed that people receiving IMFINZI had a 48 percent lower chance of lung cancer growing or spreading than people receiving placebo (after a median2 follow-up time of 14.5 months). It was also proven to give people 3 times more time without their lung cancer growing or spreading compared with people receiving placebo. The median amount of time that people lived without their tumors growing or spreading was 16.8 months for the patients receiving IMFINZI compared with 5.6 months for the patients receiving placebo.

Ron has completed his regimen of cCRT and IMFINZI. So far, the results are encouraging. He believes that with more available treatments and data demonstrating their potential, it is critical for people with lung cancer not to give up hope.

“I’ve completed all three components of what my oncology team said would give me the best chance of treating my lung cancer. Each time I rang the bell was an accomplishment, but also a time to share and spread hope to other people living with lung cancer,” said Ron.

1. IMFINZI was studied in 713 patients with unresectable Stage 3 NSCLC who completed at least 2 cycles of chemotherapy that contained platinum given at the same time (concurrent) as radiation before starting the trial. Patients in the study had good Performance status (WHO 0 or 1). IMFINZI was tested against placebo (no medication). IMFINZI may not work for everyone. Results may vary. When attacking cancer cells, IMFINZI may also affect healthy cells.

2. Median is the middle number in a group of numbers arranged from lowest to highest.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about IMFINZI?

IMFINZI is a medicine that may treat a type of lung cancer by working with your immune system.

IMFINZI can cause your immune system to attack normal organs and tissues and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become serious or life-threatening and can lead to death.

Call or see your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of the following problems or if these symptoms get worse:

Lung problems (pneumonitis). Signs and symptoms may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

Liver problems (hepatitis). Signs and symptoms may include yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea colored), bleeding or bruising more easily than normal, and feeling less hungry than usual.

Intestinal problems (colitis). Signs and symptoms may include diarrhea or more bowel movements than usual; stools that are black, tarry, sticky, or have blood or mucus; and severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness.

Hormone gland problems (especially the thyroid, adrenals, pituitary, and pancreas). Signs and symptoms that your hormone glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches; extreme tiredness; weight gain or weight loss; dizziness or fainting; feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual; hair loss; feeling cold; constipation; your voice gets deeper; urinating more often than usual; nausea or vomiting; stomach-area (abdomen) pain; and changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness.

Kidney problems, including nephritis and kidney failure. Signs of kidney problems may include decrease in the amount of urine, blood in your urine, swelling of your ankles, and loss of appetite.

Skin problems. Signs may include rash, itching, and skin blistering.

Problems in other organs. Signs and symptoms may include neck stiffness; headache; confusion; fever; chest pain, shortness of breath, or irregular heartbeat (myocarditis); changes in mood or behavior; low red blood cells (anemia); excessive bleeding or bruising; muscle weakness or muscle pain; blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems; and eye pain or redness.

Severe infections. Signs and symptoms may include fever, cough, frequent urination, pain when urinating, and flu-like symptoms.

Severe infusion reactions. Signs and symptoms may include chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing, shortness of breath or wheezing, dizziness, fever, feeling like passing out, back or neck pain, and facial swelling.

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. Your healthcare provider will check you for these problems during your treatment with IMFINZI. Your healthcare provider may treat you with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. Your healthcare provider may delay or completely stop treatment with IMFINZI if you have severe side effects.

Before you receive IMFINZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you have immune system problems such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus; have had an organ transplant; have lung or breathing problems; have liver problems; or are being treated for an infection.

If you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, tell your healthcare provider. IMFINZI can harm your unborn baby. If you are able to become pregnant, you should use an effective method of birth control during your treatment and for at least 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI. Talk to your healthcare provider about which birth control methods to use. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant during treatment with IMFINZI.

If you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed, tell your healthcare provider. It is not known if IMFINZI passes into breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with IMFINZI and for at least 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI. Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take. This includes prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of IMFINZI?

IMFINZI can cause serious side effects (see above).

The most common side effects in people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) include cough, feeling tired, inflammation in the lungs (pneumonitis), upper respiratory tract infections, shortness of breath, and rash.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of IMFINZI. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information.

Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca products by clicking here.

Please see complete Prescribing Information, including Patient Information (Medication Guide).

Who is IMFINZI for?

IMFINZI® (durvalumab) is a prescription medicine used to treat a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). IMFINZI may be used when your NSCLC has not spread outside your chest, cannot be removed by surgery, and has responded or stabilized with initial treatment with chemotherapy that contains platinum, given at the same time as radiation therapy.

It is not known if IMFINZI is safe and effective in children.

©2019 AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals.

IMFINZI is a registered trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies