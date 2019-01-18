The Future Workforce

One of the key themes at this year's World Economic Forum is the future of the world's workers, and the importance of creating and identifying new opportunities in an ever-evolving technological landscape. This is some of the inspiration behind Cognizant's Jobs of the Future Index, and the 21 More Jobs of the Future Report - and the following graphic which ponders the argument that work is no doubt changing with the emergence of AI, but that humans have never been more integral to that future.