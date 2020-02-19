Nine macro technology forces form the foundation of the future. Is your organization ready to build and grow?

As the unprecedented expansion of tech-driven innovation fuels high-stakes competition, an organization’s ability to exploit technology to its advantage will determine its survival. Thus, the use of technology is being elevated to a strategic business priority.

At the same time, emerging technology trends stir competing emotions and narratives, often pushing us beyond our comfort zones. And a painful tension exists between the possibilities of exciting novel technologies and the responsible exploration of technologies at the forefront of an organization’s 18 to 24-month investment roadmap.

Nine macro technology forces—digital experience, analytics, cloud, core modernization, risk, the business of technology, digital reality, cognitive, and blockchain—form the backbone of business innovation and transformation. These macro forces help drive meaningful conversations about emerging technologies not only with the CIO, CTO, and tech shop but also with the CEO and the broader C-suite, board members, and line of business leaders. Discussing emerging technologies in the context of this framework can help simplify the tsunami of advances and ground the investments and innovations coming from labs, start-ups, and R&D centers around the world.

But in and of themselves, none of the macro forces is enough. Like instruments in a symphony, the planned combinations and controlled collisions can lead to innovative new business models, new sources of business value, and transformed business operations.

In Tech Trends 2020, we explore how these macro forces are shaping five emerging trends that we predict will disrupt businesses over the next 18 to 24 months. Take, for example, digital twins. Over the course of the last decade, advances in cloud, analytics, cognitive technologies, and digital reality have combined with digital design and manufacturing system advancements to make digital twin capabilities more accessible. Now organizations across industries can use digital twins to optimize processes, make data-driven decision in real time, and create new products, services, and business models.

Developments in analytics, as another example, have helped advance many emerging trends. But the same ability to efficiently and cost-effectively process and integrate large amounts of data that has spurred many tech advancements has also created a deficit of trust, leading to our focus this year on ethical technology and trust.

Cloud has forced the reimagining of some tried-and-true roles. As technology complexity and the pace of innovation accelerate, architects can play an instrumental role in helping organizations understand how to operate and manage complex system landscapes such as hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge workloads.

Digital reality, including AR/VR, mixed reality, voice interfaces, speech recognition, ambient computing, 360° video, and immersive technologies, promotes more natural user engagement by extending a human-centric experience beyond the confines of keyboards and screens. How companies are using digital reality in combination with an integrated array of cognitive technologies, such as voice stress analysis and micro-expression detection tools, will position them to deepen emotional connections and empathy among customers and employees.

And the business of technology—how IT operates—is evolving as technology and business strategies converge. A supercharged technology function can help enterprises become more agile in their response to technology-driven market and business changes. We look at how leading organizations are adopting new approaches to budgeting, contracting, and capital planning to fuel innovation and usher in a new, flexible approach to funding technology investments.

How can you harness the macro technology forces to create a solid foundation for innovation? And what emerging forces appear farther out on the horizon? Tech Trends 2020 offers inspiring examples from leading organizations, pragmatic steps to take to build for the future, and a prescription for looking beyond—with ambient experience, exponential intelligence and quantum waiting in the wings.

Learn more about the macro technology forces and explore the full report here.