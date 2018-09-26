FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018

Do Investing Goals Cut Across Party Lines?

1 Min Read

The Generations Project, a major study by OppenheimerFunds, looks at the attitudes of wealthy investors on money, investing, and financial education along with communication across age groups, gender, and other variables. Here’s what self-described Republicans, Democrats, and Independents had to say on some approaches to finance. 

