Surging Demand for Clean Energy at NRG

The global power sector will be dependent on integrated power companies. Autos, industry, our homes and many other users of energy will be dependent on utilities for sources of cleaner power. Examples of innovation in the sector, like what we are now seeing at NRG, are important signals to the marketplace facing dramatic change. In this interview with Robert Gaudette, Senior Vice President, Business Solutions, NRG Energy, we see a focus on transformative, low-carbon innovation driven by increasing customer demand. Tim Nixon, Reuters Breaking Views Contributor

Tim: Please summarize the latest decarbonization goals for NRG?

Robert: Earlier this year, NRG updated our emissions-reduction goals to align with a 1.5-degree trajectory. We now expect to reach our 50% reduction target five years early and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. As we work with businesses to achieve their energy goals, we can provide real-world, tangible solutions because we at NRG know what it is like to set and achieve hard targets.

Tim: How would you describe the demand curve for renewable energy from your customer base?

Robert: Businesses are seeing the benefits, and the risks, of climate change. More and more, our customers are asking for renewable energy solutions and, with the growing requirements around climate risk reporting, we see the demand continuing to grow. At the same time, renewables are still unattainable for many customers. They find the available renewable procurement options risky, burdensome and complex. We took this feedback and created a simple renewable offering that gives customers the benefits of a renewable agreement, without the risk and complexity.

From my perspective, the commercial and industrial (C&I) perspective, we are focused on providing energy solutions that meet our customer’s needs. And that looks different for everyone. It can be a clean energy solution in an easily executable format like Renewable Select; a price-conscious fixed-price plan to meet budgetary targets; back-up generation to provide resiliency support and keep the lights on when they are needed most; or technologies to better optimize a customer’s time of use for efficiencies.

Tim: How important is the demand side of the equation for achieving your goals?

Robert: We have repositioned our business to put customers at the center of all that we do. That means creating and providing solutions that help customers achieve their goals and align with their values is critical to our ability to create value for our stakeholders. We’ve seen tremendous demand for clean energy plans and solutions and so we’ve developed products that help customers procure renewable energy with less complexity than ever before. For example, Renewable Select was created out of the customer desire for a renewable product that fit their risk and budgetary tolerances.

By giving customers, all customers, access to renewable electricity we are opening the market to a segment of the population that was previously excluded, because they lacked either the expertise, or the time, to take on the challenges of a traditional PPA or similar renewable offtake agreement.

Tim: Is lower cost of renewables the key driver for adoption?

Robert: We see the adoption of renewables continuing to increase. Customers see the benefits of clean power, and risks associated with climate change. But it is not just the price of renewables that will drive adoption, it is also how they are procured. Even at a low price point, managing renewable resources is usually not the core competency of a business. At NRG, we tackle the risks and complexities associated with managing renewable generation, so the customer can focus on what they do best and not worry about keeping the lights on.

Tim: How does the demand side of the strategy equation change in a market with a regulated monopoly?

Robert: Markets where customers have choice allow for innovative product structures that meet their energy needs. We know that energy buyers have a unique and critical role in driving a zero-carbon energy future. We also know that large energy consumers have the buying power and collective voice that can change markets. This is important because functioning clean energy markets need innovation in policy, market structure, and next generation technologies.

This kind of innovation should be available to all consumers, not just those in certain markets. What we see in the market today from suppliers is a direct result of current market structures. These opportunities should be open to everyone.

Tim: What product innovation has you most excited about the potential to accelerate the transformation of your marketplace?

Robert: I do not believe a single innovation is going to accelerate or transform our marketplace. Rather, in this ever-changing energy landscape, we must be willing to embrace change and evolve as new innovations come into play.

We are no longer looking at a market where one solution is the driver. Instead, it is a customized solution. One that is tailored to meet the individual business or consumer needs and one that was born out of competitive markets and the innovations they allow. What is in the market today, and what will be available in the future is an outcome of market structures. At NRG, we are bringing solutions to the market that blend new tools, technologies and services to fit an organization’s energy goals, usage, and risk profile.