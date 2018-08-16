Living Honestly With Pain

“My team knows that I do what I can to minimize triggers, but it doesn’t always help. When a migraine sets in, I take Excedrin Migraine and then break for a minute – that helps.”
- Meg
“Meg wears a lot of hats at our business. As her business partner, I count on her every day to make important decisions and help steer us in the right direction. I do what I can to help out when her migraines set in, and she’s there for me when I need it, too. Taking care of one another is a priority at our office. It’s part of our culture.”
- Steve Vassallo
“Running helps keep my migraines at bay, and it makes me feel strong and ready to take on the world. It’s also a chance to catch up with my friend and running partner, Amy.”
- Meg
“I’ve never been one of those 9-to-5 kind of people. I take my work home with me frequently, and that’s ok. Since I never know when the next migraine will set in, I’m determined to get work done when I’m feeling my best.”
- Meg
“I love it when Mom’s feeling good. Whenever she can, she comes to watch me dance.”
- Lindy Sloan
“When she has a migraine, it’s hard to get my mom to help me with my homework.
- Lindy Sloan
“It’s the little things in life that matter. Making dinner with my kids. Laughing about our days. I want to be there for those experiences, now and in the future. Pain may knock me down, but I’ll keep getting back up. I am more than my migraines.”
- Meg
