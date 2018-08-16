Living Honestly With Pain

Meg Sloan has struggled with migraines for as long as she can remember. But as a mother of two and a partner at a venture capital firm, she doesn’t have time to let the pain get her down. Over the years, Meg has learned that she can manage her migraines through over-the-counter medications, exercise and by keeping a consistent schedule. Today, she’s living more and missing out less. For that, her children, her team, and Meg herself are all grateful.

“My team knows that I do what I can to minimize triggers, but it doesn’t always help. When a migraine sets in, I take Excedrin Migraine and then break for a minute – that helps.”

- Meg

“Meg wears a lot of hats at our business. As her business partner, I count on her every day to make important decisions and help steer us in the right direction. I do what I can to help out when her migraines set in, and she’s there for me when I need it, too. Taking care of one another is a priority at our office. It’s part of our culture.”

- Steve Vassallo

“Running helps keep my migraines at bay, and it makes me feel strong and ready to take on the world. It’s also a chance to catch up with my friend and running partner, Amy.”

- Meg

“I’ve never been one of those 9-to-5 kind of people. I take my work home with me frequently, and that’s ok. Since I never know when the next migraine will set in, I’m determined to get work done when I’m feeling my best.”

- Meg

“I love it when Mom’s feeling good. Whenever she can, she comes to watch me dance.”

- Lindy Sloan

“When she has a migraine, it’s hard to get my mom to help me with my homework.

- Lindy Sloan

“It’s the little things in life that matter. Making dinner with my kids. Laughing about our days. I want to be there for those experiences, now and in the future. Pain may knock me down, but I’ll keep getting back up. I am more than my migraines.”

- Meg