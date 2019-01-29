Art of Shibori Tie-Dye

You only have to tie the fabric tightly enough with a yarn and dip it into the dyebath. Since the dye cannot penetrate the part of the material where it is tied, a pattern appears after the fabric is untied.
However, perhaps because of this simplicity, the technic now has more than one hundred variations and can create any designs one can think of - from simple dots and circles to very elaborate flowing curves, checkers or even 3-D patterns. Now, it is often used by clothing designers in Paris or New York, who explore the possibility of the fabric.
The art is showcased in Arimatsu-Narumi Tie-Dyeing Museum, where tools and major technics are explained. The Shibori masters demonstrate their technique of tie-dyeing there regularly, too.
You can try your hand in Shibori there, if you like. The price is JPY 1,000 for a handkerchief. A T-shirt starts from JPY 3,000. You tie the material, they dye and send it to you. A reservation is needed. They also sell Shibori products from JPY 400 handkerchief to JPY 140,000 roll of silk fabric which is enough for two shirts or one Japanese kimono.
There are some other workshops in the town. Kuno Studio is one of them. Their main business is research and development of Shibori technic to explore the possibility of Shibori and try it on various material. The products range from leather shoes, golf bag to sculpted fabric. At Kuno, you can tie and dye a cotton handkerchief for JPY 2,000.
Suzusan is another good example of modern adaptation of the traditional technic. Here, you can find not only a lamp shade which looks like objet d’art but also a very rare stuff like a tie-dyed cashmere pullover. According to the owner, Mr. Hiroshi Murase, tie-dyeing cashmere wool requires a very high skill because the fabric is so soft and tends to be crumpled after dyebath if enough attention is not paid.
