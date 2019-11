Nov 5 (Reuters) - Simris Alg AB:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY OUTCOME OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

* THE RIGHTS ISSUE HAS BEEN SUBSCRIBED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 22.6 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO A SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 60%

* COMPANY WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY SEK 28.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS, WHICH ARE ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 4.5 MILLION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: