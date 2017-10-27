FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says new targets more realistic
#Corrections News
October 27, 2017 / 7:40 AM / in an hour

REFILE-BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says new targets more realistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd

* LafargeHolcim CEO says I don’t think we do special dividends, current dividend policy is attractive

* LafargeHolcim CEO says growth opportunities not limited to M&A, but M&A on the agenda

* LafargeHolcim CEO says nothing new to report on syria case

* LafargeHolcim CEO says believes reputational damage from syria case is limited

* LafargeHolcim CEO says declines to give details about talks with ppc

* LafargeHolcim CEO says is positive on uk building market

* LafargeHolcim CEO says positive on infrastructure spending in U.S. India, Europe, Asia next year

* LafargeHolcim CEO says sees good situation in french market going forward

* LafargeHolcim CEO says outlook downgrade not designed to make new strategy look good

* Lafargeholcim CEO says new targets more realistic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
