REFILE-BRIEF-Clariant CFO does not see a significant longterm downturn

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Clariant AG:

* CLARIANT CFO SAYS DON’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT LONGTERM DOWNTURN

* CLARIANT CFO SAYS DOES NOT PLAN TO MOVE PRODUCTION OUT OF U.S. AS A RESULT OF TRADE TENSIONS

* ASKED ABOUT IMPACT OF KHASHOGGI DEATH, CLARIANT CEO SAYS NOT EQUIPPED TO SAY WHAT IS GOING ON THERE, HAS A ‘VERY GOOD RELATIONSHIP’ WITH ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER SABIC

* CLARIANT CFO SAYS SAYS SEES HEALTHY PRICE DEVELOPMENT IN 2018 CONTINUING INTO 2019

* CLARIANT CEO SAYS “INVESTING QUITE AGGRESSIVELY” TO SPUR GROWTH IN HIGH PERFORMANCE MATERIALS JOINT VENTURE WITH SABIC

* CLARIANT CFO SAYS CONTINUES TO NEGOTIATE PAYMENT FOR HIGH PERFORMANCE MATERIALS WITH SABIC, DECLINES TO GIVE COMPANY ESTIMATE BUT CITES ANALYST GUIDANCE FOR ABOUT 1.5 BILLION FRANCS