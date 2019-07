(Fixes typo in headline)

July 31 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS WE DON’T SEE ANY MAJOR MARKETS IN TROUBLE; WE ARE MORE CONFIDENT THAN AT START OF THE YEAR

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS DECLINES TO COMMENT ON IF COMPANY IS BIDDING FOR BASF CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS BUSINESS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS WE HAVE GOOD ORDER BOOKS AND STRONG DEMAND IN THE SECOND HALF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)