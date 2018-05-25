FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's IDBI Bank posts Q4 loss of $835 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - India’s IDBI Bank Ltd reported a loss of 56.63 billion rupees ($834.82 million) for the fourth quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

That compared with a loss of 32 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run lender said in a statement here on Friday.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 27.95 percent at end-March, compared with 24.72 percent in the previous quarter and 21.25 percent a year ago. ($1 = 67.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

