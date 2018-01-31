FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 11:21 AM / in an hour

India's IDBI Bank Q3 loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd posted a fifth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday as provisions for bad loans rose in the period.

Net Loss for the quarter ending Dec.31 narrowed to 15.24 billion rupees ($239.63 million), from 22.55 billion rupees in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. bit.ly/2BFI6JK

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 24.72 percent at end-December, compared with 24.98 percent in the previous quarter and 15.16 percent a year ago.

Provisions for bad loans grew 16.4 percent to 36.50 billion rupees. ($1 = 63.5975 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

