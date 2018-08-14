India's IDBI Bank reports 7th straight qtrly loss

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd posted its seventh straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as mounting bad loans continued to weigh on the state-run lender.

Net loss was 24.10 billion rupees ($344.77 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 8.53 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said here

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 30.78 percent at the end of June, compared with 27.95 percent a quarter earlier, and 24.11 percent a year earlier.