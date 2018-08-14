FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 14, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's IDBI Bank reports 7th straight qtrly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd posted its seventh straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as mounting bad loans continued to weigh on the state-run lender.

Net loss was 24.10 billion rupees ($344.77 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 8.53 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said here

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 30.78 percent at the end of June, compared with 27.95 percent a quarter earlier, and 24.11 percent a year earlier.

$1 = 69.9025 Indian rupees Reporting by Chris Thomas and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.