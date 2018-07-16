FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 16, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's LIC board okays raising stake in IDBI Bank- govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - State-run Life Insurance Corp of India’s board has approved raising its stake in state-run IDBI Bank to 51 percent, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters on Monday.

Garg, who is on the board of LIC, said the additional stake buy would be most likely through a preferential shares issue, enabling injection of funds to IDBI Bank.

Garg also said if required LIC will make an open offer.

LIC owned about 8 percent of IDBI Bank as of end-June, while the federal government owned 86 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.