Indian tribunal approves Idea-Vodafone unit merger - source

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India’s National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Idea Cellular Ltd and the Indian unit of Vodafone Group, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Idea, a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, and Vodafone signed a merger agreement last year, which could create the country’s biggest telecom operator. Approval from the Tribunal was the only outstanding regulatory requirement.

Both companies have declined to comment.