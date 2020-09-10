Company News
September 10, 2020 / 7:48 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

EQT to acquire Spain's Idealista for 1.3 billion euros

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swedish global investment company EQT AB has agreed to acquire Idealista, the leading online real estate classified ads platform in southern Europe, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion), the company said on Thursday.

EQT expects the acquisition of the Madrid-based platform, which is currently controlled by funds advised by private equity group Apax Partners, to be closed in December 2020 subject to customary approvals.

$1 = 0.8459 euros Reporting by Joan Faus, Editring by Inti Landauro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below