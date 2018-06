TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co’s founding family will drop its opposition to plans for a merger with Showa Shell Sekiyu KK after a long standoff, paving the way for the Japanese oil firms to combine next spring, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Idemitsu family couldn’t confirm the report. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)