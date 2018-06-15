UPDATE 1-Activist fund Oasis takes stake in Japan's Idemitsu and Showa Shell -source

(Adds Oasis’s ownership in Showa Shell, changes attribution in first paragraph)

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Oasis Management has taken a stake in Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK with the aim of spurring a merger that is opposed by Idemitsu’s founding family, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Oasis Management, known as an activist investor, believes consolidation of the two refiners is important for them to survive in a shrinking industry, said the person, asking not to be identified because he is not in a position to speak to media.

Idemitsu should use cash to buy Showa Shell , he said.

Japan’s Nikkei business daily on Friday reported that Oasis has taken a stake in Idemitsu Kosan, citing Seth Fischer, Oasis’ founder and chief investment officer.

Fischer declined to comment.

Idemitsu has put on hold plans to merge with smaller rival Showa Shell due to opposition from its founding family.