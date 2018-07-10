FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
July 10, 2018 / 1:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to brief on integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) -

* Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu said on Tuesday that Idemitsu Chairman Takashi Tsukioka and Showa Shell CEO Tsuyoshi Kameoka would brief on their integration at 0230 GMT.

* Idemitsu Chairman Tsukioka and Idemitsu Managing Director Susumu Nibuya will also brief on the firm’s talks with a major shareholder at 0200 GMT.

* Idemitsu’s founding family will drop its opposition to plans for its merger with Showa Shell Sekiyu, paving the way for the Japanese oil firms to combine next April, the Nikkei has reported. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.