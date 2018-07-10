Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to brief on integration

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) -

* Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu said on Tuesday that Idemitsu Chairman Takashi Tsukioka and Showa Shell CEO Tsuyoshi Kameoka would brief on their integration at 0230 GMT.

* Idemitsu Chairman Tsukioka and Idemitsu Managing Director Susumu Nibuya will also brief on the firm’s talks with a major shareholder at 0200 GMT.

* Idemitsu’s founding family will drop its opposition to plans for its merger with Showa Shell Sekiyu, paving the way for the Japanese oil firms to combine next April, the Nikkei has reported. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)