IN BRIEF: Despite circuit split, SCOTUS passes up FCRA suit over student loan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to resolve a circuit split on whether the federal government can be sued for violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act, leading Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh to warn that the conflict has substantial implications and “shows no signs of resolving itself.”

The 7-2 court let stand the dismissal of Anthony Robinson’s 2015 lawsuit against the U.S. Education Department, which had told three credit-reporting agencies that he defaulted on a student loan. Robinson, represented in the Supreme Court by Jenner & Block, said the department violated FCRA by failing to investigate after he notified it that his identity had been stolen and the loan was fraudulent.

